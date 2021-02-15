17 Feb 21 - Jon Sopel - Unpresidented

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to an evening with BBC News Correspondent Jon Sopel

One event not to be missed from BBC News Correspondent Jon Sopel, talking about his latest book UnPresidented: Politics, pandemics and the race that Trumped all others.

It's 26 February in the White House Briefing Room. The coronavirus feels like it is changing everything. Suddenly it's not just a public health emergency; it has the potential to upend this whole election...

In UnPresidented, BBC North America Editor Jon Sopel presents a diary of an election like we've never quite seen before.

Experience life as a reporter on the campaign trail, as the election heats up and a global pandemic slowly sweeps in. As American lives are lost at a devastating rate, the presidential race becomes a battle for the very soul of the nation - challenging not just the Trump presidency, but the very institutions of American democracy itself.

In this highly personal account of reporting on America in 2020, Jon Sopel takes you behind the scenes of a White House in crisis and an election in turmoil, expertly laying bare the real story of the presidential campaign in a panoramic account of an election and a year like no other.

Tickets from £5.98

The event will take place this Wednesday 17 February 2021 at 7.30pm.

Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.u

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

