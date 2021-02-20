20 Feb 2021 - Sarah J. Maas - A Court of Silver Flames

Published: 16th February 2021 08:54

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to a night with Sarah J. Maas.

We are thrilled to be part of Fane Productions' A Night In With Sarah J. Maas, to celebrate the publication of A Court of Silver Flames.





Sarah J. Maas is a global literary phenomenon, with over 13 million copies sold worldwide.

Now, to celebrate the much-anticipated sequel in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, she will be in conversation with Katherine Webber discussing her latest book: A Court of Silver Flames.

The new novel focusses on fan-favourite characters, Nesta and Cassian. Nesta Archeron has always been prickly - proud, swift to anger and slow to forgive. And since the war - since being made High Fae against her will - she's struggled to forget the horrors she endured. The person who ignites her temper more than any other is Cassian, the battle-scarred, winged warrior who is there at Nesta's every turn. But her temper isn't the only thing Cassian ignites. And when they are forced to train in battle together, sparks become flame.

As the threat of war casts its shadow over them once again, Nesta and Cassian must fight monsters from within and without if they are to stand a chance of halting the enemies of their court. But the ultimate risk will be searching for acceptance - and healing - in each other's arms.

Join Sarah J. Maas for this very special event as she explores her much-loved series. Full of her usual warmth and humour, and with fascinating insights into her writing, this is an evening you do not want to miss.

There is the opportunity to send questions into Sarah, some of which will be picked out at random for Sarah to answer at the end of the event. Please email faneonline@fane.co.uk with the subject line 'Q & A Sarah J Maas'.

Tickets from £22 (including UK delivery of the book)

The event will initially be broadcast on Saturday 20 February 2021 at 7pm.

It will be available to view up to a week after the event has ended and can be accessed worldwide.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.u

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

