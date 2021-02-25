  • Bookmark this page

25 Feb 2021 - Jeanine Cummins - American Dirt

Published: 18th February 2021 09:11

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to An Evening with Jeanine Cummins in conversation with Sam Baker

 

Jeanine Cummins

 

Join Linghams for this unmissable conversation between author Jeanine Cummins and Sam Baker.
 
'American Dirt' is an extraordinary story of the lengths a mother will go to to save her son. 
 
Synopsis
 
Lydia Perez owns a bookshop in Acapulco, Mexico, and is married to a fearless journalist. Luca, their eight-year-old son, completes the picture.
 

But it only takes a bullet to rip them apart. In a city in the grip of a drug cartel, friends become enemies overnight, and Lydia has no choice but to flee with Luca at her side. North for the border ... whatever it takes to stay alive. The journey is dangerous - not only for them, but for those they encounter along the way. Who can be trusted? And what sacrifices is Lydia prepared to make.

'Breathtaking ... I haven't been so entirely consumed by a book for years' Telegraph

'I couldn't put it down. I'll never stop thinking about it' Ann Patchett

American Dirt 

Ticket Only £5. Event plus signed bookplated copy with UK-only postage £10.

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 25 February 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone, or email.

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

