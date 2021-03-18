  • Bookmark this page

18 Mar 2021 - Wirral Met Virtual Open Day

Published: 18th February 2021 14:18

Wirral Met is hosting a Virtual Open Day, register your place to find out more about their wide range of courses.

The Virtual Open Day is open for anyone looking to take their next steps, on courses starting soon and in September 2021, including:

Register your place to explore...

  • How to apply online
  • Videos
  • Virtual tours of our campuses
  • Live chat with Student Advisers
  • Student life at Wirral Met
  • Additional learning support
  • Financial support (including information on bursaries and loans)
  • Transport

Thursday 18 March 2021, 4.30pm to 6.30pm

To find out more and to register, visit the Wirral Met website here.

Wirral Met College

 

