09 Apr 2021 - A Night In With Neil Gaiman
|Published: 29th March 2021 20:41
Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to a second night in with Neil Gaiman.
Neil Gaiman is a storyteller. The No.1 Sunday Times and New York Times bestselling writer has created extraordinary worlds beyond imagination and his novels are nothing short of iconic. A self-described "feral child who was raised in libraries", Gaiman is now credited with being one of the creators of modern comics, as well as an author whose work crosses genres and reaches audiences of all ages.
Ticket packages
Friday 9 April STREAM AND BOOKS: a unique ticket to the stream plus an exclusive Headline edition copy of Stardust, The Ocean At The End of the Lane and Neverwhere (RRP £8.99 each)
Each STREAM ONLY package consists of a ticket to the live stream only.
The stream will be available to view up to a week after the event has ended.
Your copies of ‘American Gods' and 'Anansi Boys', worth £8.99 each, will be dispatched to you the week after the event. Your email address will be shared with FANE and Vimeo, who are providing the live streaming service.
Tickets from £20.
REGISTER HERE
Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk
Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG
Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk
