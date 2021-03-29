29 Mar 2021 - A Night In With Neil Gaiman

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to A Night In With Neil Gaiman.

Neil Gaiman is a storyteller. The No.1 Sunday Times and New York Times bestselling writer has created extraordinary worlds beyond imagination and his novels are nothing short of iconic. A self-described "feral child who was raised in libraries", Gaiman is now credited with being one of the creators of modern comics, as well as an author whose work crosses genres and reaches audiences of all ages.

Now, five of his most popular novels are being re-released; each book will have a fresh livery and its own bespoke design features that start to tell the story from the very first page.



To celebrate, join Neil in conversation for two very different events: one to discuss American Gods and Anansi Boys, and one to explore Stardust, The Ocean at the End of the Lane and Neverwhere. Each exclusive event will be unique in its content, as Neil considers his seminal novels and their adaptations; from the sell-out National Theatre production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane to the Emmy-nominated TV production of American Gods for Starz and Amazon Prime Video.



Each conversation promises to be full of Gaiman's trademark humour and insights, with some fascinating tales from his prolific career. Don't miss the opportunity to spend an evening, or two, with one of the most celebrated authors of our time.



‘To give him his full title: Neil Gaiman, Architect of Worlds, Svengali of Plot, Shaman of Character, Exploder of Cliché, Master Craftsman of Style, Dreamer Laureate of the Republic of Letters' DAVID MITCHELL



‘Beyond all the borders that divide us, there is a place of infinite possibilities and pure magic. I think of Neil Gaiman as a writer who wears the key to that land around his neck - the key to Storyland' ELIF SHAFAK

The stream will be broadcast on Monday 29 March at 6.30pm and will be available to view up to a week after the event has ended.

Your copies of ‘American Gods' and 'Anansi Boys', worth £8.99 each, will be dispatched to you the week after the event. Your email address will be shared with FANE and Vimeo, who are providing the live streaming service.



Ticket packages

29th March STREAM AND BOOKS: a unique ticket to the stream plus an exclusive Headline edition copy of Anansi Boys and American Gods (£8.99 RRP each)



9th April STREAM AND BOOKS: a unique ticket to the stream plus an exclusive Headline edition copy of Stardust, The Ocean At The End of the Lane and Neverwhere (RRP £8.99 each)



SUPERFAN BOOK BUNDLE: a unique ticket to both streams and a copy of all five new Headline editions of the books.

Each STREAM ONLY package consists of a ticket to the live stream only.

Tickets from £20.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.u

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

