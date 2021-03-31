31 Mar 2021 - Stay At Home with Sue Monk Kidd

Published: 23rd March 2021 12:23

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to Stay At Home with Sue Monk Kidd

At Home With 4 Indies are thrilled to bring to you Sue Monk Kidd, best-selling author of The Secret Life of Bees, one of the most beloved novels of the 21st century. to talk about her new novel, latest New York Times bestseller, The Book of Longings.

The Book of Longings is an inspiring story set in the first century AD about a woman who finds her voice and her destiny, from the author of The Secret Life of Bees, The Invention of Wings and The Mermaid Chair. Sue will be interviewed by Elizabeth Buchan, award winning author of Consider The Lilly .

'Transporting, life-affirming, gripping. It is simply brilliant' - Mel Giedroyc

'Fascinating . . . Clever, rebellious Ana is a memorable character' - The Times

'Brilliant . . . Brava!" - The Daily Mail

Synopsis



Ana is born in Galilee at a time when women are seen as possessions, only leaving their fathers' homes to marry.

Ana longs to control her destiny. Taught to read despite her mother's misgivings, she wants to be a writer and to find her own voice. A voice that will speak for the silenced women around her.

Betrothed to an elderly widower, Ana almost despairs. But an encounter with a charismatic young carpenter in Nazareth awakens new longings in her, and a different future opens up.

Yet this is not a simple love story. Ana's journey will bring both joy and tragedy, but it will also be enriched by the female friendships she makes along the way.

The Book of Longings is an exquisite tale of dreams and desire, and of the power of women to change the world.

'One of my favourites' - Alicia Keys

'I kept having to close this novel and breathe deeply, again and again . . . It is a true masterpiece' - Glennon Doyle, author of Untamed

'Unleashes the reader's imagination with glorious evocations of extraordinary times and places, allowing our minds to roam . . . Original, challenging, beautiful' - Adele Parks, Platinum

'Compelling . . . Ana is a truly wonderful character, strong and inspiring, and her life story so captivating that it swept me along' - Good Housekeeping

Tickets from £5.

The event will take place on Wednesday 24 March at 7.30pm.

Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

