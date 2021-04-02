2 Apr 2021 - A Night In with Tracey Thorn

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to A Night In with Tracey Thorn

The event takes place to mark the publication of 'My Rock 'n' Roll Friend' on Friday 2 April.

In 1983, backstage at the Lyceum in London, Tracey Thorn and Lindy Morrison first met. Tracey's music career was just beginning, while Lindy, drummer for The Go-Betweens, was ten years her senior. They became confidantes, comrades and best friends, a relationship cemented by gossip and feminism, books and gigs and rock 'n' roll love affairs.

Now, Thorn is celebrating the publication of My Rock 'n' Roll Friend - an exploration of female friendship and the highs and lows of being a woman within the male-dominated music industry.

Join Thorn in conversation, as she reflects on how Morrison - a headstrong heroine blazing her way through a male-dominated industry - came to be a kind of mentor to her; they shared the joy and the struggle of being women in a band, trying to outwit and face down a chauvinist music media. Taking stock of thirty-seven years of friendship, Thorn will share details of connection and affection between two women who seem to be either complete opposites or mirror images of each other. She'll also confront the distorting prism of the male gaze, asking what people see, who does the looking, and ultimately who writes women out of - and back into - history.

With the chance to ask your own burning questions, this is a night with the iconic singer-songwriter and bestselling author that you do not want to miss.

In partnership with At Home with 4 Indies, the ‘stream and book' package includes a unique ticket for the stream, and a SIGNED copy of My Rock 'n' Roll Friend, worth £16.99, deliverable to any UK address. The 'Stream' package consists of a ticket to the live stream only.

Tickets from £10.

The event will take place on Friday 2 April at 6.30pm and will be available to view up to a week after the event has ended. This event can be accessed worldwide.

Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

