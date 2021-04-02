2 Apr 2021 - Neston Good Friday Market

Published: 31st March 2021 09:41

Popular Neston Market will still be special this Good Friday, albeit Easter activities will be reduced to avoid crowding.

The market on Good Friday 2 April will welcome Easter visitors between 8am-2pm.

Lots of fresh food items to tempt every taste bud and you can also pick up plants for the spring.

All market visitors are asked to continue to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Many regular stalls are listed here, not all will be present at every market:



Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks Meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Bluebonnet Sweets

Neston Fish & Seafood

Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)

Nova the Outsider bakery

Rich Coffee van - takeaway only

R Hulme - Shoes

FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items

Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man

Gill Clothing - second hand clothes

Indriftic - crafts

The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods

Andy's Greetings Cards

Little Bear's Fudgery

Rich Duke (Handbags)

G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)

Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)

Earth Kind, Rewind

J Byrne Kids Clothes

Caramatra Jewellery

Planet Doughnut

Digger & Dozer handmade gifts for dogs and homes

My Spicy Blends

The Cheese Counter

Every Friday, 8am to 2pm

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

