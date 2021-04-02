2 Apr 2021 - Neston Good Friday Market
|Published: 31st March 2021 09:41
Popular Neston Market will still be special this Good Friday, albeit Easter activities will be reduced to avoid crowding.
The market on Good Friday 2 April will welcome Easter visitors between 8am-2pm.
Lots of fresh food items to tempt every taste bud and you can also pick up plants for the spring.
All market visitors are asked to continue to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks Meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Bluebonnet Sweets
Neston Fish & Seafood
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man
Gill Clothing - second hand clothes
Indriftic - crafts
The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods
Andy's Greetings Cards
Little Bear's Fudgery
Rich Duke (Handbags)
G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)
Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)
Earth Kind, Rewind
J Byrne Kids Clothes
Caramatra Jewellery
Planet Doughnut
Digger & Dozer handmade gifts for dogs and homes
My Spicy Blends
The Cheese Counter
Every Friday, 8am to 2pm
Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ
Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).
