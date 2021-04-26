26 Apr 2021 - An Evening In with Michael Rosen

Published: 5th April 2021 14:26

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to a virtual evening with Michael Rosen.

At Home With 4 Indies are thrilled to announce an event with Michael Rosen, talking about this national treasure's journey to the brink and back: Many Different Kinds of Love, A Story of Life, Death and the NHS.

Synopsis



'Will I wake up?'

'There's a 50:50 chance.'

Michael Rosen wasn't feeling well. Soon he was struggling to breathe, and then he was admitted to hospital, suffering from coronavirus as the nation teetered on the edge of a global pandemic.

What followed was months on the wards: six weeks in an induced coma, and many more weeks of rehab and recovery as the NHS saved Michael's life, and then got him back on his feet. Throughout Michael's stay in intensive care, a notebook lay at the end of his bed, where the nurses who cared for him wrote letters of hope and support. Embarking on the long road to recovery, Michael was soon ready to start writing about his near-death experience.

Combining stunning new prose poems by one of Britain's best loved poets and the moving coronavirus diaries of his nurses, doctors and wife Emma-Louise Williams, this is a beautiful book about love, life and the NHS. Featuring original illustrations by Chris Riddell, each page celebrates the power of community, the importance of kind gestures in dark times, and the indomitable spirits of the people who keep us well.

Tickets from £5.

The first 100 to register will receive a signed (book plated) copy.

The event will take place on Monday 26 February 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone on 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

