15 Apr 2021 - David Baldacci In Conversation With Tim Rideout

Published: 5th April 2021 14:53

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to watch David Baldacci in conversation with Tim Rideout.

 David Baldacci is one of the world's bestselling and favourite thriller writers. He has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and his books are published in over 45 languages. A former trial lawyer with a keen interest in world politics, he has specialist knowledge in the US political system and intelligence services, and his first book, Absolute Power, became an instant international bestseller, with the movie starring Clint Eastwood a major box office hit.

He has since written more than forty bestsellers featuring most recently Amos Decker, Aloysius Archer, Atlee Pine and John Puller. David is also the co-founder, along with his wife, of the Wish You Well Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting literacy efforts across the US. He is still a resident of his native Virginia.

David Baldacci

California 1949... Private Investigator Aloysius Archer is back in Baldacci's second historical crime novel, reminiscent of the golden age of Raymond Chandler and Agatha Christie...

Arriving in California with the promise of a job as a Private Investigator, Archer soon finds himself caught up in a web of secrets and lies, with corruption running through the very heart of a town and those who control it.

David Baldacci

Praise for the first Archer novel, One Good Deed:

"One of his finest books. Great character, great story, great portrait of an era." - Bill Clinton

"Unsurprisingly, the talented Baldacci proves to be as adept in this new venture as he is in his contemporary-set novels." - Financial Times

Tickets from £5.
 
REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 15 April 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

 Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone on 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

