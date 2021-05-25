25 May 2021 - An Evening With Pat Nevin

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to An Evening With Pat Nevin.

Starting at Celtic Boys Club, over a 20-year career, Pat Nevin has played for Clyde, Chelsea, Everton, Tranmere Rovers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell. He has won 28 caps for Scotland across a ten-year international career. Nevin was chair of the Professional Footballer's Association and since retiring as a player has worked as chief executive of Motherwell.

He is now a football writer and broadcaster for Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, Chelsea TV, BBC Sport website, and Ireland's Newstalk Radio. A voracious vinyl collector, he still loves Indie music and the Arts, and can be often caught DJing at clubs or festivals around the UK.

"Pat is a wonderful one-off...and this is the story of why that is." - John Murray, Chief Sports Correspondent, BBC Radio 5 Live

"Unusually vibrant and elegant with heroic doses of humour, insight and self-effacement, this is an absolute must-read for the football connoisseur." - Omid Djalili

"Insights, revelations, strong opinions, honesty and humour. It will definitely be up for awards." - Henry Winter, Chief Football writer, The Times

"The biggest influence of my professional career both on and off the pitch." - Graeme Le Saux

"I grew up captivated by Pat Nevin the player. As a man he taught me even more about the beauty of the game. One of football's great mavericks, and Chelsea's greatest players. And he can spin a mean tune too." - Sam Matterface

"I used to walk miles to see Pat Nevin play football and I'd do the same now to read his thoughts. Always challenging, always entertaining." - Lord Sebastian Coe

Synopsis



Pat Nevin never wanted to be a professional footballer.

His future was clear, he'd become a teacher like his brothers. There was only one problem with this - Pat was far too good to avoid attention.

Raised in Glasgow's East End, Pat loved the game, playing for hours and obsessively following Celtic. But as he grew up, he also loved Joy Division, wearing his Indie 'gloom boom' coat and going on marches - hardly typical footballer behaviour!

Placed firmly in the 80s and 90s, before the advent of the Premier League, and often with racism and violence present, Pat Nevin writes with honesty, insight and wry humour. We are transported vividly to Chelsea and Everton, and colourfully diverted by John Peel, Morrissey and nights out at the Hacienda.

The Accidental Footballer is a different kind of football memoir. Capturing all the joys of professional football as well as its contradictions and conflicts, it's about being defined by your actions, not your job, and is the perfect reminder of how life can throw you the most extraordinary surprises, when you least expect it.

Tickets from £5.

The event will take place on Tuesday 25 May 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday-Saturday.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

