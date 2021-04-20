20 Apr 2021 - An Evening In with Gareth Thomas

Published: 12th April 2021 10:24

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to An Evening In with Gareth Thomas.

Join Linghams with Gareth Thomas, talking about his new book STRONGER.

What is it you're fighting for?

In Stronger, Gareth shares how he has managed to deal with the adversity life has thrown at him over the years, from his school years to his most recent difficult announcement that he is living with HIV. Gareth's incredible willingness to expose his deepest emotional frailties as a man and come through even stronger as a result have made him a national hero and a role model for us all.

Whether he is confronting the physical challenges of an Iron Man, or the mental resilience needed to be true to who you are, or weighing the medals and trophies he's won alongside the mistakes he's made, Gareth is unwaveringly honest. An inspirational rallying call, Stronger is a vital read for anyone who wants to turn their fear into a strength and to not only survive, but to thrive.

Linghams hope you can join them for this unmissable evening!

Tickets from £5.

The event will take place on Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday-Saturday.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

