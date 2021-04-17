  • Bookmark this page

17 Apr 2021 - Willaston Country Market

Published: 16th April 2021 14:17

Fresh home-baked goods and crafts knitted with love. These are "a few of my favourite things".

Saturdays 10am-12 noon in The Memorial Hall, Willaston there will be a variety of sweet and savoury bakes, fresh bread and preserves, together with Appleby's Free Range Eggs.

All goods are freshly baked at home and additive free.

Willaston Country Market

The craft stall will reopen this week following relaxation of COVID rules also. There will be handmade greetings cards for sale, together with a variety of knitted goods.

The plant stall has been selling spring bulbs and in a few weeks will have vegetable and tomato plants together with herbaceous and container plants.

Contactless payments are preferred. 

You also have the option to order in advance and collect on the day. Please contact

  • Jackie by email or call 0151 721 6285
  • Sue by email or call 0151 632 1085
Country Markets

 

