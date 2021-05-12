12 May 2021 - An Evening In with Elizabeth Macneal

Published: 20th April 2021 16:59

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to An Evening In with Elizabeth Macneal.

An evening of pure delight with Elizabeth Macneal, potter and best selling author of The Doll Factory, with her new stunning book Circus of Wonders.

Synopsis

1866. In a coastal village in southern England, Nell picks violets for a living.



Set apart by her community because of the birthmarks that speckle her skin, Nell's world is her beloved brother and devotion to the sea. But when Jasper Jupiter's Circus of Wonders arrives in the village, Nell is kidnapped.

Her father has sold her, promising Jasper Jupiter his very own leopard girl.



It is the greatest betrayal of Nell's life, but as her fame grows, and she finds friendship with the other performers and Jasper's gentle brother Toby, she begins to wonder if joining the show is the best thing that has ever happened to her. In London, newspapers describe Nell as the eighth wonder of the world. Figurines are cast in her image, and crowds rush to watch her soar through the air.



But who gets to tell Nell's story? What happens when her fame threatens to eclipse that of the showman who bought her? And as she falls in love with Toby, can he detach himself from his past and the terrible secret that binds him to his brother? Moving from the pleasure gardens of Victorian London to the battle-scarred plains of the Crimea, Circus of Wonders is an astonishing story about power and ownership, fame and the threat of invisibility.



Tickets from £5.

The event will take place on Thursday 13 May 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

The first 50 to register for a SIGNED book and ticket will also get a free gift from Elizabeth, a tea light holder made by her.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday-Saturday.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.