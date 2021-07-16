  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

16 Jul 2021 - Wirral Chamber Music Festival - The Fanfare: Liverpool Brass Quintet

Published: 11th May 2021 12:12

Tickets are on sale now for a weekend of events that are sure to strike a chord with many in Neston.

A variety of events will be happening over the weekend of Friday 16 - Sunday 18 July 2021and tickets for The Fanfare: Liverpool Brass Quintet are on sale now.

On Friday 16 July from 8pm,  Liverpool Brass Quintet will perform The Fanfare for the audience at St Peter's Church, Heswall.

The Wirral festival weekend of musical events is a first for the musicians and will take place in various locations across the Peninsula.

Ticket prices start at £5.60 and the chamber is in the process of setting up as a charity. You can buy your tickets online by clicking here.

Wirral Chamber Music Festival

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies