16 Jul 2021 - Wirral Chamber Music Festival - The Fanfare: Liverpool Brass Quintet

Tickets are on sale now for a weekend of events that are sure to strike a chord with many in Neston.

A variety of events will be happening over the weekend of Friday 16 - Sunday 18 July 2021and tickets for The Fanfare: Liverpool Brass Quintet are on sale now.

On Friday 16 July from 8pm, Liverpool Brass Quintet will perform The Fanfare for the audience at St Peter's Church, Heswall.

The Wirral festival weekend of musical events is a first for the musicians and will take place in various locations across the Peninsula.

Ticket prices start at £5.60 and the chamber is in the process of setting up as a charity. You can buy your tickets online by clicking here.

