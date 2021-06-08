  • Bookmark this page

8 Jun 2021 - Gordon Brown At Home

Published: 12th May 2021 12:18

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to their event Gordon Brown At Home, interviewed by Wirral South MP Alison McGovern.

At Home with 4 Indies are thrilled to announce an event with Gordon Brown, who is the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Interviewed by Alison McGovern, Wirral South MP.

Gordon served as Prime Minister of the UK from 2007 to 2010 and is widely credited with preventing a second Great Depression through his stewardship of the 2009 London G20 summit.

Gordon Brown

Synopsis

When the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe in 2020, it created an unprecedented impact around the world, greater than the aftermath of 9/11 or the global financial crisis. But out of such disruption can come a new way of thinking, and in this superb and authoritative book former UK prime minister Gordon Brown offers his solutions to the challenges we face in 2021 and beyond.

In the book, he states that there are seven major global problems we must address: global health; climate change and environmental damage; nuclear proliferation; global financial instability; the humanitarian crisis and global poverty; the barriers to education and opportunity; and global inequality and its biggest manifestation, global tax havens. Each one presents an immense challenge that requires an urgent global response and solution. All should be on the world's agenda today. None can be solved by one nation acting on its own, but all can be addressed if we work together as a global community.

However, Brown remains optimistic that, despite the many obstacles in our way, we will find a path to regeneration via a new era of global order. Yes, there is a crisis of globalisation, but we are beginning to see the means by which it might be resolved. Crises create opportunities and having two at once shouldn't just focus the mind, it might even be seen as giving greater grounds for hope. In Seven Ways to Change the World, Brown provides an authoritative and inspirational pathway to a better future that is essential reading for policy makers and concerned citizens alike.

Gordon Brown's new book

Registration fee is £28 and includes a signed copy of the book.
 
REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Tuesday 8 June 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

 Linghams' Heswall shop temporary opening hours are 9.30am-4pm Monday-Saturday.
Café opens inside Monday 17 March, as well as outside on the terrace.

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

