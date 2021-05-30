29-30 May 2021 - Poulton Hall Parkland and Gardens Open Bank Holiday Weekend

Published: 24th May 2021 16:37

The parkland and gardens near Neston, will be open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, in aid of charity.

The beautiful parkland and gardens of Poulton Hall will be open to visitors from 2 pm to 5 pm on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May, in aid of local charities.







Through the Witch, Storyteller and Wildflower meadows you are asked to follow a COVID-secure one-way route, which is 1.2km in length.

There will be Cream Teas available to purchase for £4.



All well-behaved dogs are most welcome too.



Pre-book your tickets via TicketSource here. Entrance cost per adult is £6 and children are welcome free of charge.

Poulton Hall, Wirral CH63 9LN





