2 Jun 2021 - Join Amelia Fang Creator Laura Ellen Anderson this Half-term

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join Amelia Fang creator, Laura Ellen Anderson.
Synopsis
Ten-year-old Ray Grey lives in the magical Weatherlands, high in the sky. Ray is surrounded by Weatherlings with astounding weather power at their fingertips . . . but she doesn't have ANY magic!
Then, after a trip to Earth, Ray's life changes forever. She is transformed from Ray Grey into RAINBOW GREY!
With the help of her best friends (and exploding cloud cat, Nim) now all Ray has to do is master her powers AND save the world from a mysterious, powerful enemy
The event will take place on Wednesday 2 June 2021 at 11am. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.
Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
Café now fully open.
Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG
Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk
Comments
