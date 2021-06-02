2 Jun 2021 - Join Amelia Fang Creator Laura Ellen Anderson this Half-term

Published: 26th May 2021 10:23

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join Amelia Fang creator, Laura Ellen Anderson.

Join Amelia Fang creator Laura Ellen Anderson for a journey to The Weatherlands, the magical setting for her brand new book Rainbow Grey.

In a fun-filled hour, meet an extraordinary cast of new characters including Ray Grey and her Weatherling friends.

Create your very own magical Weatherling character and join in with a draw-along with Laura! Plus you get to ask Laura your very own question, live!



Synopsis



Ten-year-old Ray Grey lives in the magical Weatherlands, high in the sky. Ray is surrounded by Weatherlings with astounding weather power at their fingertips . . . but she doesn't have ANY magic!

Then, after a trip to Earth, Ray's life changes forever. She is transformed from Ray Grey into RAINBOW GREY!

With the help of her best friends (and exploding cloud cat, Nim) now all Ray has to do is master her powers AND save the world from a mysterious, powerful enemy

Tickets £10.

Fee includes a signed (bookplated) copy of the book, which will be posted after the event (UK postage only).

Every ticket for this exclusive event also comes with a sparkly bookmark and postcard.

Please note, places at the event are limited so book now to be sure of a ticket.

The event will take place on Wednesday 2 June 2021 at 11am. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Café now fully open.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.