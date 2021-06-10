10 Jun 2021 - Sarah Winman Interviewed by Simon Savidge

Published: 3rd June 2021 16:08

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall bring you Sarah Winman interviewed by Simon Savidge.

At Home With 4 Indies, a collaboration of 4 indie bookshops including Linghams, bring you Sarah Winman interviewed by Simon Savidge, as they talk about her anticipated new novel Still Life.

From the author of When God was a Rabbit and Tin Man, Still Life is a big-hearted story of people brought together by love, war, art and the ghost of E.M. Forster.



‘Four course nourishment for all Winman fans' - Patrick Gale

‘Readers will want to prolong the pleasure of Sarah Winman's beautiful novel Still Life as long as possible. It is a book to get lost in, the kind of story that bolsters the heart and soul. I loved it.' - Donal Ryan

‘Extraordinary . . . my book of the year' - Liz Nugent

Synopsis

We just need to know what the heart's capable of, Evelyn.

And do you know what it's capable of?

I do. Grace and fury.



1944, in the ruined wine cellar of a Tuscan villa, as the Allied troops advance and bombs fall around them, two strangers meet and share an extraordinary evening together.



Ulysses Temper is a young British soldier, Evelyn Skinner is a sexagenarian art historian and possible spy. She has come to Italy to salvage paintings from the wreckage and relive memories of the time she encountered EM Forster and had her heart stolen by an Italian maid in a particular Florentine room with a view.



These two unlikely people find kindred spirits in each other and Evelyn's talk of truth and beauty plants a seed in Ulysses' mind that will shape the trajectory of his life - and of those who love him - for the next four decades.



Moving from the Tuscan Hills and piazzas of Florence, to the smog of London's East End, Still Life is a sweeping, joyful, richly-peopled novel about beauty, love, family and fate.

Tickets from £5.

The event will take place on Thursday 10 June 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Café now fully open.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

