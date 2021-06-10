10 Jun 2021 - Sarah Winman Interviewed by Simon Savidge
|Published: 3rd June 2021 16:08
Linghams Booksellers of Heswall bring you Sarah Winman interviewed by Simon Savidge.
At Home With 4 Indies, a collaboration of 4 indie bookshops including Linghams, bring you Sarah Winman interviewed by Simon Savidge, as they talk about her anticipated new novel Still Life.
From the author of When God was a Rabbit and Tin Man, Still Life is a big-hearted story of people brought together by love, war, art and the ghost of E.M. Forster.
‘Four course nourishment for all Winman fans' - Patrick Gale
‘Readers will want to prolong the pleasure of Sarah Winman's beautiful novel Still Life as long as possible. It is a book to get lost in, the kind of story that bolsters the heart and soul. I loved it.' - Donal Ryan
‘Extraordinary . . . my book of the year' - Liz Nugent
Synopsis
We just need to know what the heart's capable of, Evelyn.
The event will take place on Thursday 10 June 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.
