19 Jun 2021 - Julia Donaldson Virtual Event

Published: 3rd June 2021 16:41

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join bestselling children's author Julia Donaldson.

Join bestselling children's author Julia Donaldson, at the start of Independent Bookshop Week, for this ‘live' virtual event with songs, stories and Q&A to mark the publication of her new book ‘The Woolly Bear Caterpillar'.





Synopsis

Brilliantly written and stunningly illustrated by Yuval Zommer, The Woolly Bear Caterpillar features a charming mini beast twist on the ugly duckling story.

Tickets £5

Or FREE when you order one of the following books:

The Wooly Bear Caterpillar by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Yuval Zommer - £12.99*

The Hospital Dog by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Sara Ogilvie - £6.99

The Scarecrow's Wedding by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler - £6.99

*The first 30 people to order The Woolley Bear Caterpillar will receive a signed bookplate.

The event will take place on Saturday 19 June 2021 at 10.30am. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Café now fully open.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.