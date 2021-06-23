  • Bookmark this page

23 Jun 2021 - Virtual Open Day at Wirral Met College

Published: 16th June 2021 09:20

Due to updated advice by the local Public Health team, Wirral Met has taken the decision to postpone the on-campus events in June and hold a Virtual Open Day.

Wirral Met College

The Virtual Open Day will take place on Wednesday 23 June, 4.30 - 6.30pm. If you have already registered for one of our on-campus events, you will receive an email inviting you to join us online on Wednesday 23 June. Thank you for your cooperation.

Wirral Met say: "Book your free place at our Virtual Open Day on Wednesday 23rd June. You will have the opportunity to chat to our Student Advisers online, explore our facilities through Virtual Tours, watch videos and apply for courses starting in September 2021!"

Register your free place if you're:

- A school leaver looking for your next steps.
- A parent or carer looking in to your ward's options.
- An adult looking to retrain and learn new skills.
- Interested in higher education/University courses.
 
Book your place

Wednesday 23 June, 4.30 - 6.30pm

Wirral Met College
Virtual Event

