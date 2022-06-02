  • Bookmark this page

2 Jun 2022 - Neston Ladies Club Day

Published: 14th June 2021 11:28

Neston Female Society's Annual Procession will take place on Thursday 2 June 2022

Neston Ladies Club Day

Plans are underway and the pipe band is booked for the annual procession to take place Thursday 2 June 2022.

To enhance the traditional celebrations, the town centre will be closed to traffic throughout the afternoon and there will be a programme of street entertainment to drink in the atmosphere.

Sometimes Ladies Club Day falls within the school holidays, and as it happens next year's event will and it will also coincide with the 70th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation, plus a long bank holiday weekend as recently announced (starting 2 June).

The committee for Neston Female Society hasn't yet met in person in 2021, due to COVID restrictions and personal circumstances. A new secretary needs to be appointed after previous secretary Andy Williams sadly passed away in April 2020.

They're looking forward to coming back together to bring a bigger and brighter celebration in 2022.

Related Content:

Neston Ladies Club Day - A Photographic Retrospective - published 2021

Neston Ladies Day (photos from 2008 onwards)

Neston Ladies Day 200th Anniversary Heritage Project

 

Neston Female Society




 
