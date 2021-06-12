  • Bookmark this page

Calendar of
Upcoming Events
12 Jun 2021 - HotFoot Back at The Brewers Arms

Published: 10th June 2021 10:39

Popular Irish and Americana band back playing at The Brewers Arms on Saturday.

HotFoot live in action!

Gwen Burgess has been in touch to let us know that HotFoot will be back performing at The Brewers Arms pub, Liverpool Road, Neston, Saturday 12 June.

It will be the band's very first gig after lockdown so it would be great to see many toes tapping along to the Irish and Americana music they're known for.

HotFoot will be on-stage from 4pm onwards and they can't wait to see some familiar faces and lots of new ones.

 

