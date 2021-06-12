  • Bookmark this page

13 Jul - Lisa Jewell and Jane Corry Together Chatting Books

Published: 12th June 2021 11:04

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to Lisa Jewell and Jane Corry together chatting books.

Invisible Girl comes from the Number 1 bestselling author of 'The Family Upstairs' and 'Then She Was Gone'; an engrossing, twist-packed story of dark family secrets and betrayal.

'Dark, furiously twisty and utterly gripping.' - Lucy Foley, author of The Hunting Party.

Linghams Virtual Event

Synopsis - Invisible Girl

 YOU DON'T SEE HER. BUT SHE SEES YOU.

MIDNIGHT. In the bad part of town, where cats prowl and foxes shriek, a girl is watching...

When Saffyre Maddox was ten, something terrible happened, and she's carried the pain of it ever since. The man who she thought was going to heal her didn't, and now she hides and watches him, learning his secrets, invisible in the shadows.

Owen Pick is invisible too. He's never had a girlfriend; he's never even had a friend.

Nobody sees him. Nobody cares.

But when Saffyre goes missing from opposite his house on Valentine's Day, suddenly the whole world is looking at Owen.

Accusing him. Holding him responsible for Saffyre's disappearance...

INVISIBLE GIRL: an engrossing, twisty story of how we look in the wrong places for bad people while the real predators walk among us in plain sight.

Tickets from £5.

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Tuesday 13 July 2021 at 7pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
Café now fully open.

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

