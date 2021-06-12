  • Bookmark this page

4 Jul - Dogs Looking Dapper at Willaston Village Dog Show

Published: 12th June 2021 11:38

Classie Dog Grooming and Pollards Inn are bringing you the Willaston Village Dog Show.

On Sunday 4 July 2021 the dogs of the Neston area will unite on the lawn at the Pollards Inn pub, for the dog show to beat all dog shows.

It's a charitable event with all proceeds going to the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, who volunteer to maintain this local landmark and Many Tears Animal Rescue will also benefit.

Registration starts from 11 am, with judging commencing 12 noon.

Entry Fee is £5 for your first dog/class and £3 per dog/class thereafter.

Prizes and rosettes to the winner and runners-up from each class. 

Special Guest Judges are Mr Andrew Brace (Tragband), Mrs Sandra Parle (Eleanor) and Mrs Rita Spencer (Andrich).

QR code on the poster below or visit the Classie Dog Grooming website for more.

Have a barking good time!

Willaston Dog Show

 

Comments

