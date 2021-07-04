4 Jul 2021 - Alpines for All Plant Sale at Ness Botanic Gardens

The Wirral and West Cheshire Group of the Alpine Society will hold their annual plant sale on Saturday 4 July.

Past Plant Sale held at Ness Botanic Gardens.

The Alpine Garden Society is one of the world's largest plant societies and the Wirral and West Cheshire branch has more than 60 active members.

The Branch collaborate closely with Ness Gardens and members volunteer in the Gardens to help maintain the alpine plant collection and display areas.

They are excited to be holding their annual plant sale ‘Alpines for All', a little later in the year than usual, on Saturday 4 July 2021.

On sale will be members' own plants alongside those of invited specialist alpine nurseries.

The popular plant fair is scheduled to take place outside, in the courtyard of the Bulley Room, 10 am - 4 pm. It is free to attend the fair and if you wish to also visit inside Ness Gardens, usual rates apply.

This is the first opportunity since the start of the COVID pandemic where you can go along and come away with some rare alpine species at bargain prices.

The Alpine Society say: "A range of rare and unusual alpine and rock garden plants, as well as herbaceous perennials not normally available in garden centres, will be on sale at very reasonable prices.

"Many of these plants have been propagated by our Members from stock plants or grown from seed obtained via the Alpine Garden Society Seed Exchange Scheme."

Photograph by Janet Hails, taken from Alpine Garden Society's Facebook page.

