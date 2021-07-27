27 Jul 2021 - Linwood Barclay and Mark Billingham In Conversation

Published: 21st June 2021 18:43

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join Linwood Barclay and Mark Billingham, two best selling authors together for 1 night only.

Linwood Barclay is an international bestselling crime and thriller author with over twenty critically acclaimed novels to his name, including the phenomenal number one bestseller No Time For Goodbye.

Mark Billingham is one of the UK's most acclaimed and popular crime writers. A former actor, television writer and stand-up comedian, his series of novels featuring D.I. Tom Thorne has twice won him the Crime Novel Of The Year Award as well as the Sherlock Award for Best British Detective and been nominated for seven CWA Daggers.

Synopses

Find You First, the new book by international best selling author Linwood Barclay.

One will change your life.

One will end it.

Who will ... FIND YOU FIRST?

‘The best book of his career' - Stephen King

‘A full-throttle powerhouse of a thriller' - T.M. Logan

‘Full of sharply drawn fools and knaves' - Sunday Times

‘Barclay nimbly keeps the engine racing' - The Times

It's a deadly race against time...

Tech billionaire Miles has more money than he can ever spend, but he can't buy more time. Diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is forced to take a long hard look at his past.

Somewhere out there, Miles has children who don't know it, but they might be about to inherit the good and bad from him - possibly his fortune, or possibly something more sinister.

So, Miles decides to track them down. But a lethal killer is one step ahead of him. One by one, people are vanishing. Not just disappearing, every trace of them is wiped.

Number One Sunday Times bestseller Linwood Barclay returns with his electrifying new thriller, Find You First.

----------

Rabbit Hole: The new masterpiece from the Sunday Times number one bestseller Mark Billingham.

My name is Alice. I'm a police officer.

I'm trying to solve a murder on a psychiatric ward.

But I'm also a patient...

They were meant to be safe on Fleet Ward: psychiatric patients monitored, treated, cared for. But now one of their number is found murdered, and the accusations begin to fly.

Was it one of his fellow patients? A member of staff? Or did someone come in from the outside?

DC Alice Armitage is methodical, tireless, and she's quickly on the trail of the killer.

The only problem is, Alice is a patient too.

'One of the most consistently entertaining, insightful crime writers working today' - Gillian Flynn

Tickets from £5.

The event will take place on Tuesday 27 July 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

