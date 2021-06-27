27 Jun 2021 - FHRS Pop-up Community Café

Author: FHRS Catering Team Published: 22nd June 2021 11:47

The Friends of Hadlow Road station will be back on the platform, serving up hot drinks and bacon baps, for the benefit of maintaining the beautiful station.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) pop-up café is located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform and is a community venture.

All funds raised by FHRS are used for maintenance, repairs and improvements to Hadlow Road Station and the curtilage for the benefit of our community whilst all the works are done by various FHRS volunteers.

The pop-up café is open this Sunday for a bacon bap, filter coffee, tea and cakes from 10am - 1pm. A limited menu is available whilst we await an increased electricity supply being fitted.

We look forward to seeing you this Sunday 27 June at Hadlow Road Station.

Please note that the Tricycle service on Hadlow Road Station platform by the signal box is not a part of the FHRS community venture. The Tricycle is operated by The Station Master's House, a family commercial venture currently offering specialist coffee and cakes.

FHRS Catering Team

Carole, Jenny, Lyn & Chris

