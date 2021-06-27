  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

27 Jun 2021 - FHRS Pop-up Community Café

Author: FHRS Catering Team Published: 22nd June 2021 11:47

The Friends of Hadlow Road station will be back on the platform, serving up hot drinks and bacon baps, for the benefit of maintaining the beautiful station.

FHRS volunteer drinks servers, pictured June 2021

Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) pop-up café is located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform and is a community venture.

All funds raised by FHRS are used for maintenance, repairs and improvements to Hadlow Road Station and the curtilage for the benefit of our community whilst all the works are done by various FHRS volunteers.

The pop-up café is open this Sunday for a bacon bap, filter coffee, tea and cakes from 10am - 1pm. A limited menu is available whilst we await an increased electricity supply being fitted.

We look forward to seeing you this Sunday 27 June at Hadlow Road Station.

Please note that the Tricycle service on Hadlow Road Station platform by the signal box is not a part of the FHRS community venture. The Tricycle is operated by The Station Master's House, a family commercial venture currently offering specialist coffee and cakes.

FHRS Catering Team
Carole, Jenny, Lyn & Chris

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies