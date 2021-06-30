30 Jun 2021 - Two Opportunities to View Plans for Hooton Crematorium

Published: 29th June 2021 15:10

Willaston residents may be interested to know about two opportunities to view plans for a new crematorium in Hooton. Picture courtesy of Willaston Residents' & Countryside Society.

Local residents have highlighted that there are proposals to submit a planning application for a crematorium in Hooton, off Hooton Road.

The applicants have hired Hooton Village Hall on

Wednesday 30 June and Thursday 1 July between 2pm - 8pm, to present their plans to the public.

They will have a number of easels set up around the room and an outdoor area, where people can come and view the planning proposals informally.

We encourage everyone with an interest in the Hooton area to visit during these times.

