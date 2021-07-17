  • Bookmark this page

17 Jul 2021 - Neston Royal British Legion Hosts Fantastic Music Acts

Published: 12th July 2021 10:09

Neston's Royal British Legion is a welcoming venue for a wide range of Saturday night entertainment.

Special events coming up in the lounge bar at the Club,

July 2021:
 
Saturday 17th - Mick Dee -Superb 60s & 70s Vocalist
 
Mick Dee
 
Saturday 24th - Phil Alexander -Top Multi-Instrumental Vocalist, plus Guitar and Sax
 
Phil Alexander 
 
Saturday 31st - The Electric Hat Band, hosted in the upstairs function room - Fantastic Party Band
 
The Electric Hat Band
 
Door open 7pm, acts on at 8.30pm, non-members always welcome!
 
 
Neston Royal British Legion
 
Neston RBL Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

 

