9 Aug 2021 - An Evening with Matt Haig

Published: 6th July 2021 17:06

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to An Evening with Matt Haig.

Reflections on hope, survival and the messy miracle of being alive 

The Comfort Book - Matt Haig

It is a strange paradox, that many of the clearest, most comforting life lessons are learned while we are at our lowest. But then we never think about food more than when we are hungry and we never think about life rafts more than when we are thrown overboard.
 
The Comfort Book is a collection of consolations learned in hard times and suggestions for making the bad days better. Drawing on maxims, memoir and the inspirational lives of others, these meditations celebrate the ever-changing wonder of living. This is for when we need the wisdom of a friend or a reminder we can always nurture inner strength and hope, even in our busy world.
 
A book of timeless comfort for modern minds.

Tickets from £5.
 
 The event will take place on Monday 9 August 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.
 
Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Café fully open.

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

