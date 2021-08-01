1 Aug 2021 - Friends of West Vale Family Fun Day

Published: 12th July 2021 13:41

Friends of West Vale look forward to welcoming everybody to their Family Fun Day.

The 2019 event was a hit with budding fire fighters.

On Sunday 1 August 2021 between 12 noon - 4pm, at West Vale Park, there will be activities such as

- climbing wall,

- circus skills workshop,

- small animal corner,

- craft table.

Hip & Harmony will be presenting dance displays, performing as a choir and their infamous ukelele band 64 N'Ukes.

Plus lots more to enjoy!

ADMISSION AND ALL ACTIVITIES ARE FREE.

This year to celebrate the Friends of West Vale 10th Anniversary, there will be a hog roast and mobile bar, plus a cake stall and ice creams to purchase.

Before the fun begins, all attendees are encouraged to take a COVID test where possible.

A selection of photographs from the 2019 event follow, reminding us of the fun that can be had when we're all together.

