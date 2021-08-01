  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

1 Aug 2021 - Friends of West Vale Family Fun Day

Published: 12th July 2021 13:41

Friends of West Vale look forward to welcoming everybody to their Family Fun Day.

Smiles in the Sun at West Vale Park's Fun DayThe 2019 event was a hit with budding fire fighters.

On Sunday 1 August 2021 between 12 noon - 4pm, at West Vale Park, there will be activities such as

- climbing wall,
- circus skills workshop,
- small animal corner,
- craft table.

Hip & Harmony will be presenting dance displays, performing as a choir and their infamous ukelele band 64 N'Ukes.

Plus lots more to enjoy!

ADMISSION AND ALL ACTIVITIES ARE FREE.

This year to celebrate the Friends of West Vale 10th Anniversary, there will be a hog roast and mobile bar, plus a cake stall and ice creams to purchase.

Before the fun begins, all attendees are encouraged to take a COVID test where possible.

A selection of photographs from the 2019 event follow, reminding us of the fun that can be had when we're all together.

Smiles in the Sun at West Vale Park's Fun Day

West Vale Fun Day

Smiles in the Sun at West Vale Park's Fun Day

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies