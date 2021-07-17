  • Bookmark this page

17 Jul 2021 - HotFoot-ing It Back to The Brewer's

Published: 13th July 2021 12:25

Popular Irish and Americana band back playing at The Brewers Arms on Saturday.

HotFoot live in action!

Gwen Burgess has been in touch to let us know that HotFoot are returning to The Brewers Arms on Liverpool Road, Neston, Saturday 17 July.

It would be really great to see many toes tapping along to the Irish and Americana music they're known for.

HotFoot will be on-stage from 7pm onwards and they can't wait to entertain new and familiar faces alike.

Gwen lives locally in Parkgate, and plays in two bands, HotFoot and White Lightning, who performed mostly in Liverpool city centre pre-lockdowns.

 

