22 Aug 2021 - JimJams & Friends Summer Extravaganza

Published: 21st July 2021 20:21

Stanney Fields Park will play host to the very first JimJams & Friends Summer Extravaganza this August.

Local entrepreneur Emma Maddocks of JimJams Gifts, not only creates the cutest little mice, she is also organising a fantastic Summer Extravaganza with their Friends.

On Sunday 22 August 11am - 4pm, Emma tells us what you can expect: "There are such amazing talented, skilled and creative people and small business in the local area we wanted to bring them all together for a fun family day where we can showcase our local independent businesses.

"We will have over 15 stalls local traders ranging from pet accessories, jewellery, cakes and bakes to ethical candles, homeware and floral decor. Plus lots lots more."

A full list of who you can expect to see on the day will be announced at a later date, but we know there will be: "local food, drink, ice creams and entertainment so you can really make a day of it!"

One of the main events will be JimJams Gifts' own most ambitious Mouse Hunt for the little people.

If any small local businesses would like to get involved, please get in touch with JimJams via Facebook.

