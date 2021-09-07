7 Sep 2021 - An Evening with Lucy Adlington

Published: 27th July 2021 09:11

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to An Evening with Lucy Adlington.

Lucy Adlington is a British novelist and historian with more than twenty years experience researching social history and writing fiction and non-fiction for YA and adult readers. Adlington also runs History Wardrobe, a company which makes costume-in-context talks across the UK, with some one hundred presentations a year and a hugely loyal fan base.

She is the author of seven novels including the Carnegie-nominated, critically acclaimed The Red Ribbon. Her non-fiction publications include: Women's Lives and Clothes in WWII: Ready for Action and Stitches in Time - the Story of the Clothes we Wear.

Lucy Adlington lives on a farm in Yorkshire.

Synopsis



At the height of the Holocaust twenty-five young inmates of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp - mainly Jewish women and girls - were selected to design, cut, and sew beautiful fashions for elite Nazi women in a dedicated salon. It was work that they hoped would spare them from the gas chambers.

This fashion workshop - called the Upper Tailoring Studio - was established by Hedwig Höss, the camp commandant's wife, and patronized by the wives of SS guards and officers. Here, the dressmakers produced high-quality garments for SS social functions in Auschwitz, and for ladies from Nazi Berlin's upper crust.

Drawing on diverse sources - including interviews with the last surviving seamstress - The Dressmakers of Auschwitz follows the fates of these brave women. Their bonds of family and friendship not only helped them endure persecution, but also to play their part in camp resistance. Weaving the dressmakers' remarkable experiences within the context of Nazi policies for plunder and exploitation, historian Lucy Adlington exposes the greed, cruelty, and hypocrisy of the Third Reich and offers a fresh look at a little-known chapter of World War II and the Holocaust.

Written with an exquisite focus on the garments created by the dressmakers, this is a chronicle of the horrors of Auschwitz like no other. It also provides an uniquely female perspective of life in the concentration camp: sewing was disregarded as a pastime of girls and women, yet it was by exhibiting skill with a needle and thread that these women were able to survive an experience that so many others sadly did not.

Lucy Adlington tells of the horrors of the Nazi occupation and the concentration camps from a fascinating and original angle. She introduces us to a little known aspect of the period, highlighting the role of clothes in the grimmest of societies imaginable and giving an insight into the women who stayed alive by stitching - Alexandra Shulman.

Tickets from £10.

The event will take place at Linghams' Heswall shop, on Tuesday 7 September at 7pm.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

