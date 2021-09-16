16 Sep 2021 - An Evening with the Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson

Published: 27th July 2021 10:49

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to An Evening with Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson.

Alan Arthur Johnson is a British politician who served as Secretary of State for the Home Department from 2009 to 2010 and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2010 to 2011. A member of the Labour Party, Johnson served as the Member of Parliament for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle from 1997 to 2017.

Synopsis



The debut thriller from the former Home Secretary and author of This Boy is a gripping slice of contemporary espionage that takes in conspiracy, the Russian mafia and a fabulous looking woman on a train who may not be all that she seems.

Gary Nelson has a routine for the commute to his rather dull job in the city. Each day, he watches transfixed as a beautiful woman on the train applies her make up in a ritual he now knows by heart. He's never dared to strike up a conversation . . . but maybe one day.

Then one evening, on the late train to Gipsy Hill, the woman who has beguiled him for so long, invites him to take the empty seat beside her. Fiddling with her mascara, she holds up her mirror and Gary reads the words ‘HELP ME' scrawled in sticky black letters on the glass.

From that moment, Gary's life is turned on its head. He finds himself on the run from the Russian mafia, the FSB and even the Metropolitan Police - all because of what this mysterious young woman may have witnessed. In the race to find out the truth, Gary discovers that there is a lot more to her than meets the eye..

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against the price of the book if purchased at the time.

The event will take place at Linghams' Heswall shop, on Thursday 16 September at 7pm. Our cafe will be open to purchase drinks and cake.



Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.