22 Sep 2021 - An Evening with Rick Stein

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to An Evening with Rick Stein.

Rick Stein's passion for using good-quality local produce and his talent for creating delicious recipes in his books and restaurants have won him a host of awards, accolades and fans. As well as presenting a number of television series, he has published many best-selling cookery books, including French Odyssey, Coast to Coast, Far Eastern Odyssey, Rick Stein's Long Weekends and Rick Stein's India.

Rick has always believed in showcasing local seafood and farm produce in his four restaurants in Padstow, Cornwall, where he also has a cookery school, food shops and a pub in the nearby village of St Merryn. In 2018 Rick was awarded a CBE for services to the economy. He divides his time between Padstow, London and Australia, where he also has two seafood restaurants by the sea in Mollymook, and Port Stephens NSW.

Home is more than a place. It's a feeling. Rick Stein has spent his life travelling the world in search of cooking perfection - from France and Italy to Australia and the far east - and inspiring millions of food lovers with the results. In Rick Stein At Home, he takes us into the rhythms and rituals of his home cooking.

In his first book to celebrate his all-time favourite home-cooked meals, Rick shares over 100 very special recipes, including many from his recent Cornwall series - from sumptuous main courses such as Cornish Bouillabaisse and Braised Pork Belly with Soy and Black Vinegar to indulgent desserts like Apple Charlotte and Spiced Pears Poached with Blackberries and Red Wine.

Rick explores family classics that evoke childhood memories and newer dishes that have marked more recent personal milestones - along with unforgettable stories that celebrate his favourite ingredients, food memories, family cooking moments and more. Sharing the dishes he most loves to cook for family and friends throughout the year, Rick takes you inside his home kitchen unlike he's done in any previous book.

Tickets are £16, which is redeemable against the price of the book if purchased at the event.

The event will take place at Birkenhead School, Bushell Hall, Bidston Road, Oxton, Wirral, CH43 6TS, on Wednesday 22 September at 7pm.

