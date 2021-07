7 Sep 2021 - Ness Neighbours Coffee Mornings

Published: 28th July 2021 18:29

Ness Neighbours Coffee Mornings start again in September.

Tuesday 7 September will be the first Coffee Morning in a while, held again at Ness Village Hall, Neston Road.

Look forward to seeing you there weekly from 10 am until 12 pm.

