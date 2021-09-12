  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

12 Sep 2021 - Hugely Popular Summer Pops Returns to Parkgate

Published: 4th August 2021 10:38

Following on from its 2019 hit launch, the Parkgate Summer Pops is back to prove it's no one hit wonder. 

Featuring in The Neston Club's postponed annual marquee week, the Summer Pops return to the club Friday 17 September 2021. Popular since the 1980s, Liverpool band The Christians are headlining, bringing their infectious melodies and warm harmonies to the Parkgate stage.

Summer Pops 2021

This exciting event will see the popular band perform a full 90-minute set and the supporting Tea Street Band will keep the audience entertained besides. You're missing a beat if you aren't familiar with The Christians who have been described as "the Temptations in ripped jeans ......" by one rock critic. 

Parkgate Summer Pops was a huge hit in 2019 and returns in 2021 after its hiatus due to the pandemic. The event will again be organised by promoter and Radio City DJ Pez Tellett, member at The Neston Club for many years.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Summer Pops will be held in the marquee at the club, doors open 7pm - 11pm. There are limited tickets available, priced at £25 per person. More details available on the summerpops.co.uk website. Contact the organiser by email info@summerpops.co.uk.

The Neston Club

Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199
e: enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies