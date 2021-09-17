17 Sep 2021 - Hugely Popular Summer Pops Returns to Parkgate

Published: 4th August 2021 10:38

Following on from its 2019 hit launch, the Parkgate Summer Pops is back to prove it's no one hit wonder.

Featuring in The Neston Club's postponed annual marquee week, the Summer Pops return to the club Friday 17 September 2021. Popular since the 1980s, Liverpool band The Christians are headlining, bringing their infectious melodies and warm harmonies to the Parkgate stage.

This exciting event will see the popular band perform a full 90-minute set and the supporting Tea Street Band will keep the audience entertained besides. You're missing a beat if you aren't familiar with The Christians who have been described as "the Temptations in ripped jeans ......" by one rock critic.

Parkgate Summer Pops was a huge hit in 2019 and returns in 2021 after its hiatus due to the pandemic. The event will again be organised by promoter and Radio City DJ Pez Tellett, member at The Neston Club for many years.

Summer Pops will be held in the marquee at the club, doors open 7pm - 11pm. There are limited tickets available, priced at £25 per person. More details available on the summerpops.co.uk website. Contact the organiser by email info@summerpops.co.uk.

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199

e: enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk



