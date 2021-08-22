22 Aug 2021 - The Brums Back at GIFT Café, Puddington
|Published: 16th August 2021 12:24
The GIFT Café is proud to be welcoming back friends The Brums, who will be bringing their pride and joys to park up in the Chapel House car park.
Jut one example of the kind of stunning cars that will be on display. The GIFT Cafe in Puddington is part of Retain Wellbeing CIC and is a not-for-profit organisation. GIFT stands for Getting Involved and Finding Talents.
The café welcomed a new supervisor earlier in August and the team are also in the process of revamping the menu.
The GIFT Café is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week, 10.30am - 4pm.
Chapel House Lane
CH64 5SW
1965 Ford Mustang Fastback
DeLorean DMC 12
Jaguar XK120
1979 Cadillac
Lotus Elan
Triumph 1500TC
Jaguar Mk2 (as pictured)
Morris 1800 Auto
Austin 1100
MGB
Morgan 4/4 (a pair!)
Triumph TR7
Hillman Minx
Austin A30
Alfa Romeo Sprint 1966
Citroen 2CV
Vauxhall Chevette
MGB GT
Morris 8 Series E or A40 Devon
Morris Minor Traveller
Triumph Acclaim.
Do come and say hello.
