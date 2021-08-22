22 Aug 2021 - The Brums Back at GIFT Café, Puddington

Published: 16th August 2021 12:24

The GIFT Café is proud to be welcoming back friends The Brums, who will be bringing their pride and joys to park up in the Chapel House car park.

On Sunday 22 August, The Brums & Buns Brigade return to the Chapel House car park, ready for your viewing delight. The cars (and owners) will be on parade from around 12.30pm until 2pm (ish), or when 'The Brums' wanderlust kicks in.

Parking for visitors is in the grounds of Gift Café, or indeed on Chapel House Lane itself.

The café team say: "We are proud to announce the return of our friends The Brums... Please feel free to come along to talk to the drivers and co-drivers about their vintage, classic and cars of interest - just make sure you give them time to get a drink and something to eat!"

So whether your interest is classic cars or simply fine comestibles in a tranquil rural setting, make your way to GIFT Café, Puddington this Sunday.



Jut one example of the kind of stunning cars that will be on display. The GIFT Cafe in Puddington is part of Retain Wellbeing CIC and is a not-for-profit organisation. GIFT stands for Getting Involved and Finding Talents.

The café welcomed a new supervisor earlier in August and the team are also in the process of revamping the menu.

The GIFT Café is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week, 10.30am - 4pm.

Chapel House Lane

CH64 5SW

