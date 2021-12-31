  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

31 Dec 2021 - The Mersey Boys Onstage at Neston RBL

Published: 16th August 2021 15:22

Ring in 2022 in style, with Liverpool lads The Mersey Boys, who have entertained around the world and are now bringing the celebration back to Neston.

To cheer in the New Year, The Mersey Boys are returning to Chester Road, for another night of singing and dancing.

The Legion says: "With the last two years being a time that we all would rather forget, we're making this New Year's Eve a time that we will always remember."

The Mersey Boys

The Mersey Boys are a charming close harmony group from Liverpool, who celebrate some of the greatest singers, bands and musicians from the past 70 years: The Beatles, Tom Jones, Barry White, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, The Real Thing, Cilla Black and Aretha Franklin, to name but a few. They also pay tribute to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and the smooth sounds of Motown, with a bit of vintage Take That thrown in.

 As well as performing around Merseyside, you can find The Boys onboard Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas, Oceania Cruises & P&O Cruises, as headline guest entertainers. 

Tickets are already on sale and as the team at Neston RBL say: "This is definitely a night where you will want to buy your tickets early to secure your place." 

For tickets please contact Tom on 07468563452 or alternatively, contact TBT Events on Facebook.

Neston Royal British Legion

Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
Tel: 0151 336 4630

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies