31 Dec 2021 - The Mersey Boys Onstage at Neston RBL

Published: 16th August 2021 15:22

Ring in 2022 in style, with Liverpool lads The Mersey Boys, who have entertained around the world and are now bringing the celebration back to Neston.

To cheer in the New Year, The Mersey Boys are returning to Chester Road, for another night of singing and dancing.

The Legion says: "With the last two years being a time that we all would rather forget, we're making this New Year's Eve a time that we will always remember."

The Mersey Boys are a charming close harmony group from Liverpool, who celebrate some of the greatest singers, bands and musicians from the past 70 years: The Beatles, Tom Jones, Barry White, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, The Real Thing, Cilla Black and Aretha Franklin, to name but a few. They also pay tribute to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and the smooth sounds of Motown, with a bit of vintage Take That thrown in.

As well as performing around Merseyside, you can find The Boys onboard Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas, Oceania Cruises & P&O Cruises, as headline guest entertainers.

Tickets are already on sale and as the team at Neston RBL say: "This is definitely a night where you will want to buy your tickets early to secure your place."

For tickets please contact Tom on 07468563452 or alternatively, contact TBT Events on Facebook.

Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight

Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.

Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

Tel: 0151 336 4630

