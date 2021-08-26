26 Aug 2021 - Northern Rhythm Big Band
|Published: 19th August 2021 12:10
The full 17-piece band will be on stage playing the incredible sounds of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra and Count Basie, to name but a few.
For the first taster of the Neston Music Festival 2022,enjoy the incredible sounds of the fabulous Northern Rhythm Big Band.
They'll be on stage at The Neston Club playing all your traditional favourites, featuring singers Laura Steventon and Andy Bayley.
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
Comments
