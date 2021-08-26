26 Aug 2021 - Northern Rhythm Big Band

Published: 19th August 2021 12:10

The full 17-piece band will be on stage playing the incredible sounds of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra and Count Basie, to name but a few.

For the first taster of the Neston Music Festival 2022,enjoy the incredible sounds of the fabulous Northern Rhythm Big Band.

They'll be on stage at The Neston Club playing all your traditional favourites, featuring singers Laura Steventon and Andy Bayley.

Performing Thursday 26 August 2021, doors open 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £10 each (discount for members) and are available from the clubhouse or by telephone on 0151 336 4199.

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.