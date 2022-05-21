  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

22 Apr - 21 May 2022 - Neston Music Festival

Published: 25th April 2022 20:57

The superb Neston Music Festival is underway, throughout April and May 2022

Neston Music Festival is a  welcome return to the stage, with the show having already started Friday, 22 April and concluding Saturday, 21 May.

Top class performers include Rhos Male Voice Choir, Billy Thompson, a section of the Wirral Symphony Orchestra, the Leader of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Thelma Handy, and colleagues, the Northern Rhythm Big Band, and the Vale of Clwyd Singers. 

The fabulous Northern Rhythm Band play at the Neston Royal British Legion, as part of Neston Music Festival. The fabulous 17-piece Northern Rhythm Band plays at the Neston Royal British Legion, as part of the Neston Music Festival.

Some of the events that make up the festival will again be hosted at The Neston Club on Station Road, some at Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church, others at Neston Royal British Legion on Chester Road, plus other venues in the local area. 

Billy Thompson and below, the Rhos Male Voice Choir.Billy Thompson Gypsy Style and below, the Rhos Male Voice Choir.

Details of all events and ticketing information can be found on the festival's website:

nestonmusicfestival.org.uk

Let's get back to enjoying the atmosphere of live music entertainment!

Neston Music Festival.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies