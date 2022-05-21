22 Apr - 21 May 2022 - Neston Music Festival

Published: 25th April 2022 20:57

The superb Neston Music Festival is underway, throughout April and May 2022

Neston Music Festival is a welcome return to the stage, with the show having already started Friday, 22 April and concluding Saturday, 21 May.

Top class performers include Rhos Male Voice Choir, Billy Thompson, a section of the Wirral Symphony Orchestra, the Leader of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Thelma Handy, and colleagues, the Northern Rhythm Big Band, and the Vale of Clwyd Singers.

The fabulous 17-piece Northern Rhythm Band plays at the Neston Royal British Legion, as part of the Neston Music Festival.

Some of the events that make up the festival will again be hosted at The Neston Club on Station Road, some at Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church, others at Neston Royal British Legion on Chester Road, plus other venues in the local area.

Billy Thompson Gypsy Style and below, the Rhos Male Voice Choir.

Details of all events and ticketing information can be found on the festival's website:



Let's get back to enjoying the atmosphere of live music entertainment!

