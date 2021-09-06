6 Sep 2021 - Discover Glass Painting During this Relaxed Workshop
Come and discover glass painting during this relaxed workshop with our craft tutor, Zan, and produce a wildflower wine glass to take home.
All tuition, materials, tea/coffee and cake included.
When: Monday 6 September 2021 6pm - 8pm.
Where: Bluebell Tearooms, Chester High Road, Neston CH64 3TE.
To book, please follow this link.
