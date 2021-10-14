14 Oct 2021 - John Barnes In Conversation

Published: 27th August 2021 10:38

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome John Barnes, talking about his new book.

An eloquent and thought-provoking book on racism and prejudice by the Liverpool and England football legend John Barnes.

Born in Jamaica in 1963, John Barnes moved to the UK with his family in 1975 at the age of 12. Six years later he was a professional footballer, distinguishing himself for Watford, Liverpool and England, and in the process becoming this country's most prominent black player.

Barnes is now an articulate and captivating social commentator on a broad range of issues, and in The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism he tackles head-on the issues surrounding prejudice with his trademark intelligence and authority.

Synopsis



By vividly evoking his personal experiences, and holding a mirror to this country's past, present and future, Barnes provides a powerful and moving testimony.

The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism will help to inform and advance the global conversation around society's ongoing battle with the awful stain of prejudice.

More About John Barnes



John Barnes' distinguished football career included six years at Watford and a decade at Liverpool.

Whilst at Anfield, he played 403 games, scored 106 goals, and won the First Division twice, the FA Cup twice and the League Cup. He was the FWA Footballer of the Year in both 1988 and 1990.

Barnes won 79 caps for his country, scoring 11 goals and playing at the 1986 and 1990 World Cup finals, and the 1988 European Championships. In 1984, against Brazil in Rio, he scored what is widely considered to be the greatest ever individual goal for England. Barnes also played for Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic, and had spells managing Celtic, Jamaica and Tranmere Rovers.

Now a football pundit and social commentator, he regularly appears in the media to discuss issues around prejudice and discrimination.

Tickets are £20 for the book and event, or £15 which is redeemable against the price of the book if purchased on the evening.

The event will take place on Thursday 14 October 2021, at 7pm.

The event will last approximately one hour followed by a book signing. Please note, only books purchased with your ticket or on the night will be signed.

The venue is the Torintone Suite at Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral CH63 1JF.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

