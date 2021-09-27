  • Bookmark this page

27 Sep 2021 - In Celebration of Music

Author: Neston Music Festival Published: 29th August 2021 21:02

Our September concert, In Celebration of Music, will be held in Neston Parish Church on Monday September 27th, bringing back our old friends Laura Jellicoe (flute) and Paul Janes (piano), who are both BBC Philarmonic players.

Flute in concert.

It's almost two years since we had live music in Neston--our Neston Music Festival was cancelled for two years running and COVID meant that we have all been in isolation. But now we're making plans for Neston Music Festival 2022, so a range of taster events will take place throughout autumn and winter, leading, we hope, to next year's Grand Festival.

Laura grew up in Neston and the duo brought us an outstanding evening's music at St Thomas' Church, Parkgate, during our 2019 Music Festival. COVID Spacing restrictions mean that this performance will be in the more spacious Neston Parish Church, and audience numbers are still slightly restricted, but a magical evening's entertainment is promised.

Tickets are priced £10 and are available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at the Cross, Neston, and also Mozkito's café in Parkgate.  Don't miss it.

In Celebration of Music

 

 

