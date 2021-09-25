  • Bookmark this page

25 Sep 2021 - Neston Christian Aid Sponsored Walk

Published: 30th August 2021 10:22

Neston & District Christian Aid's traditional sponsored walk will take place this year on Saturday 25th September.

Neston Christian Aid Walk 2019

Neston and District Christian Aid Group's annual sponsored walk normally takes place in the spring, but has been delayed due to restrictions imposed by COVID.

The walk will raise money to help people in less developed countries, to tackle the effects of climate change.

The walk sets off from the United Reformed Church hall (Moorside Lane Neston CH64 6UZ) at 9am. Details and sponsorship forms are available from Lynne Vaughan, please phone 0151 336 8920 or email lynnevneston@gmail.com. All are welcome to join in, any faith or none: please get sponsored or just walk to show your concern about climate change.

The five-mile walk includes an attractive stretch of the Wirral Way, and a delightful part of the Dee estuary coastline. The half-way marker is Cottage Close, Gayton and then down the coast path and back to Parkgate, before returning to the URC hall.


