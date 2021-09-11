11 Sep 2021 - Jamie Carragher Book Signing

Published: 1st September 2021 15:34

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to announce a Saturday book signing, with Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher will be at Linghams bookshop in Heswall, Saturday 11 September 2021, between 11am - 12.30pm. This is a book signing only and not a presentation event. Tickets include a copy of his paperback book.

COVID safety precautions are in place and to keep everyone safe, limited numbers will be allowed in at any one time. Please dress warmly as you will have to queue outside the shop. Guests are requested to wear a facemask when entering the shop, unless exempt. If you have COVID symptoms please do not attend.

Photo opportunities are limited and we request that no one take a selfie. Unfortunately, Jamie will not have time to sign any merchandise.

We are able to take pre-orders for dedications and signed copies if you are unable to attend. Please call the shop on 0151 342 7290.

Synopsis



What are the greatest football games ever played? Debated in every pub, stadium and dressing room up and down the country, everyone has their own opinion and their own memories of the beautiful game.

Sharing his views on the greatest matches he has played in or enjoyed as a fan, Jamie Carragher takes listeners into the dressing room, on to the tour bus and out on to the pitch as he relives the defining moments of his playing career and the games that have shaped his relationship with the sport.

"I want to look back at those special games that, as a kid, made me fall in love with the game; tell some of the untold stories about the big games I was lucky enough to play in and reflect on the great matches that, since retiring, I've been privileged to witness as a pundit and a fan."

Told with the same wit, humour, intelligence and passion behind his hit podcast and his punditry, The Greatest Games sees Jamie speak to teammates, rivals, managers and legends of the game - from Steven Gerrard to Paolo Maldini, Wayne Rooney to Rafa Benitez, Xabi Alonso to Gary Neville. With their help, Jamie shines a fresh light on a selection of the beautiful game's greatest matches: title deciders, cup finals, against all odds comebacks, underdog tales, old school classics, tactical masterclasses and end to end thrillers.

Tickets are £9.99, including a copy of the book.

The event will take place on Saturday 11 September, 11am - 12.30pm.

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.